1,000 Shares in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Bought by Shay Capital LLC

Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Atlassian by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in Atlassian by 1,308.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEAM. Baird R W upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Atlassian from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Atlassian from $365.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.29.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $2,495,274.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,963.40. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total value of $526,962.32. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 199,934 shares in the company, valued at $61,147,814.56. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,301 shares of company stock valued at $60,975,089 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $220.79 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $326.00. The company has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.60.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

