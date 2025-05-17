Sagefield Capital LP Has $3.11 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sagefield Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Sagefield Capital LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 45,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,823,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,714,000 after acquiring an additional 41,328 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $74.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.