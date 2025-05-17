30,680 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Acquired by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $917,523,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $157,804,000. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 4,358,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543,670 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $87,729,000. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 11,819,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $334,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,040 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $28.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.28.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.79.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. This trade represents a 25.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 807,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,219,995. This trade represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,776. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

