Sentinus LLC Has $722,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sentinus LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 98.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $209.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.98 and a 200-day moving average of $215.73. The company has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

