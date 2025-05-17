Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Snowden Capital Advisors LLC

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.5%

Roper Technologies stock opened at $582.88 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $499.47 and a 52 week high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $565.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $556.33.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $470.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Roper Technologies

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total transaction of $1,764,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,540,925.18. This represents a 8.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.