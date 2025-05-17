Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC Decreases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,898,000 after acquiring an additional 28,610 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $131.98 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.87 and a 12-month high of $182.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.66. The company has a market cap of $180.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 83.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BNP Paribas lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

