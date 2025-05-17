Manufacturing Stocks To Watch Today – May 14th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Salesforce, and ServiceNow are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are the inventories held by a production company, including raw materials, work‐in‐progress items, and finished goods. They ensure that manufacturing operations can run smoothly by buffering against supply disruptions and matching production with customer demand. On a company’s balance sheet, these stocks appear as current assets and play a key role in managing cash flow and operational efficiency. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $194.87. 7,799,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,909,424. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM traded up $2.53 on Wednesday, hitting $291.70. 3,540,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,846,436. The firm has a market cap of $280.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $267.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW stock traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,032.54. The company had a trading volume of 642,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.74 billion, a PE ratio of 151.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $850.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $971.49. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

