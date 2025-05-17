Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Suvretta Capital Management LLC

Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,042 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for 1.5% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Capital One Financial worth $44,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,042,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,058,000 after acquiring an additional 29,416 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $207.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $198.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. The trade was a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF opened at $197.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $210.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

