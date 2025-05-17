Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 165,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 16,447 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,003,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,434,000 after purchasing an additional 77,244 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 909,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,545,000 after purchasing an additional 401,016 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 92,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 24,197 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of HPE stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.39. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 25.37%.

In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $84,534.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

