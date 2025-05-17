Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 141 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RJF. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,701,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,334,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 7,238.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 45,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 44,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RJF opened at $153.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.45. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $104.24 and a 12-month high of $174.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). Raymond James had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.25%.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $498,188.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,677,203.23. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $176.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $198.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.82.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

