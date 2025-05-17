Raiffeisen Bank International AG Acquires Shares of 59,773 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,773 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 397.9% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $84,534.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.8%

HPE stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

