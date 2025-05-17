Raiffeisen Bank International AG Acquires Shares of 59,773 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,773 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 397.9% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise
In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $84,534.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.8%
HPE stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.37%.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.
