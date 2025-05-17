Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 33,833.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 680,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,354,000 after purchasing an additional 83,767 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $147.74 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.13 and a twelve month high of $163.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.91.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on YUM. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, April 28th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.70.

View Our Latest Report on Yum! Brands

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 30,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $4,880,113.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,560,800.16. This represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erika Burkhardt sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $94,964.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180.48. This represents a 90.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,734,737. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.