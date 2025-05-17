Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $8.89 Million Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,581 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,426 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $8,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 233,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 78,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $753,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $107.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $169.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. Analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $46,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,107.88. This represents a 3.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $101.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $164.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.