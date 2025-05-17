Shay Capital LLC Buys Shares of 25,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 60,225,707 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,049,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,041 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,333,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,141,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,033,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $20,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of AAL opened at $11.86 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The airline reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAL shares. StockNews.com downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Partners raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.68.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

