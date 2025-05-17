Sagefield Capital LP Sells 32,004 Shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Sagefield Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,004 shares during the quarter. Talen Energy comprises 3.0% of Sagefield Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sagefield Capital LP owned approximately 0.26% of Talen Energy worth $27,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Talen Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Talen Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Talen Energy Stock Performance

TLN opened at $244.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.90. Talen Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $258.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Talen Energy ( NASDAQ:TLN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.35). Talen Energy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 50.48%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.93 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $275.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 target price on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Talen Energy

About Talen Energy

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.