2,380 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by Sender Co & Partners Inc.

Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,380 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sender Co & Partners Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in Adobe by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Caitlin John LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Adobe by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $417.13 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.01 and a 52 week high of $587.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $177.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $375.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.30.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.88.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. The trade was a 4.55% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

