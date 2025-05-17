Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.03 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Piper Sandler lowered Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.74.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $589,376.04. The trade was a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ opened at $195.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.46 and a 52-week high of $265.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.45.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.