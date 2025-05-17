Second Line Capital LLC Invests $212,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Second Line Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 268.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,560 shares in the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 31,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,958 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.52. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

