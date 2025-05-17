Best Hydrogen Stocks To Research – May 14th

Exxon Mobil, BP, Linde, NuScale Power, Shell, Enterprise Products Partners, and Cummins are the seven Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are equity shares of companies involved in the production, storage, distribution or utilization of hydrogen as a clean energy carrier. Investing in these stocks provides exposure to the emerging hydrogen economy—ranging from electrolyser and fuel-cell manufacturers to infrastructure developers—offering growth potential alongside risks from evolving technologies and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,177,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,534,183. The company has a market capitalization of $466.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.00. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Shares of NYSE BP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.41. 11,569,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,773,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a PE ratio of 380.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. BP has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $38.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BP

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $446.72. 785,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,480. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $451.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.05. Linde has a 12 month low of $408.65 and a 12 month high of $487.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIN

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

NYSE SMR traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $22.56. The company had a trading volume of 10,580,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,531,749. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. NuScale Power has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of SHEL stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $67.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,925,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,517. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $201.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. Shell has a twelve month low of $58.55 and a twelve month high of $74.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHEL

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $31.92. 3,532,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,387,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average is $32.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EPD

Cummins (CMI)

Cummins Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

NYSE CMI traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.50. 289,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.42. Cummins has a one year low of $260.02 and a one year high of $387.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMI

Further Reading