Second Line Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,849 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Second Line Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,935,599,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Citigroup by 455.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,908,000 after acquiring an additional 25,705,141 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,362,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863,718 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Citigroup by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,326,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947,912 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $198,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $75.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 35.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.97.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

