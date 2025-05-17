Scientech Research LLC Purchases Shares of 48,272 Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,272 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,183,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $686,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,028,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,284,000 after purchasing an additional 403,283 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,053,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,645 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,468,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $279,103,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $48,714.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,353.48. The trade was a 15.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 48.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Regions Financial

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.