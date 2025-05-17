Raiffeisen Bank International AG Invests $780,000 in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,707 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth $299,855,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,465,000 after acquiring an additional 288,765 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 306,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,349,000 after acquiring an additional 148,915 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,332,000 after purchasing an additional 129,186 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 399.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 153,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,648,000 after purchasing an additional 122,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME stock opened at $471.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.95. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.49 and a twelve month high of $545.30.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.84. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total transaction of $390,950.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,928,616.02. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total transaction of $3,052,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,989 shares in the company, valued at $91,125,473.67. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,197 shares of company stock worth $3,905,748 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EME. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $514.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.50.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

