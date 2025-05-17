Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $13,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDG. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Northcoast Research raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,490.20.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.2%

TDG opened at $1,422.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,360.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,324.14. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,176.31 and a 52 week high of $1,488.54. The firm has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,329.61, for a total transaction of $26,592,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,846,958.38. This represents a 71.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 49,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,475.85, for a total value of $72,672,329.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,801,615.80. This trade represents a 69.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,485 shares of company stock worth $208,214,992. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

