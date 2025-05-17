Space Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 14th

Alphabet, Boeing, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves space—whether that’s building and launching rockets, manufacturing and operating satellites, or offering space-based services such as communications, earth-observation or space tourism. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the growth potential (and risks) of the emerging commercial space industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $5.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.11. The stock had a trading volume of 34,579,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,911,299. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.12. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

BA traded up $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.20. 12,378,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,154,471. The company has a market capitalization of $154.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.55. Boeing has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $209.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $7.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $504.75. 3,458,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,266,377. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $401.58 and a 1 year high of $542.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $519.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

See Also