Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) is Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,977,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,500 shares during the quarter. Nextracker accounts for approximately 6.0% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sachem Head Capital Management LP owned 2.04% of Nextracker worth $108,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nextracker by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,843,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,721,000 after buying an additional 243,635 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Nextracker by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,874,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,549,000 after buying an additional 1,329,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nextracker in the 4th quarter worth about $106,166,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Nextracker by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,278,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after buying an additional 602,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Nextracker by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,152,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,616,000 after buying an additional 244,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.
Nextracker Trading Down 3.7%
NASDAQ NXT opened at $59.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average of $42.01. Nextracker Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on NXT
Insider Buying and Selling at Nextracker
In other Nextracker news, President Howard Wenger sold 6,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $333,630.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 219,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,066,395. The trade was a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 27,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $1,651,847.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,885.24. This trade represents a 18.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,320 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,532 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Nextracker Company Profile
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nextracker
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Top 4 ETFs for China Exposure After Tariff Relief
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Build a Complete Bond Portfolio With These 4 ETFs
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 05/12 – 05/16
Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.