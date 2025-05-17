Studio Investment Management LLC Sells 1,114 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Studio Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,685,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,797,000 after acquiring an additional 105,194 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $113,361.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 145,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,599,419.44. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Oliver sold 15,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $1,214,190.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,003,893 shares in the company, valued at $77,791,668.57. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,396 shares of company stock valued at $38,645,569 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.1%

JCI opened at $97.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $64.31 and a 12 month high of $97.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.