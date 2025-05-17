Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,138 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000.

CMF stock opened at $55.82 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.70.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

