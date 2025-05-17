Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.7% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. LM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,232,829,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Adams & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,507,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

VOO opened at $546.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $507.15 and a 200-day moving average of $533.33. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

