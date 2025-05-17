Sandia Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 54,187 Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Sandia Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Seritage Growth Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP raised its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 91,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 12,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Seritage Growth Properties Trading Down 0.9%

Seritage Growth Properties stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $6.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties ( NYSE:SRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 618.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%.

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

