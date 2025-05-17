Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 197,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48,485 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $24,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.24.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $120.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

