Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Purchases New Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ResMed by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 285,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,189,000 after acquiring an additional 24,621 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,088,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Activity

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.71, for a total transaction of $455,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,127,890.78. This represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 9,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $2,145,200.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,265. This represents a 48.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,949 shares of company stock valued at $11,335,320 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on RMD. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ResMed from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp set a $274.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ResMed from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $265.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RMD

ResMed Stock Up 1.3%

RMD opened at $251.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.23. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.42 and a twelve month high of $263.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.