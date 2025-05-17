NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,020 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in IQVIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 7,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in IQVIA by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 50,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,444,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its position in IQVIA by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 12,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Up 1.6%

IQVIA stock opened at $142.66 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.97 and a 1-year high of $252.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $195.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.