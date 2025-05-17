1,001 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director John B. Hess bought 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,598.72. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $618.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $437.37 and a 1-year high of $672.19. The company has a market capitalization of $189.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $541.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $579.02.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $593.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

