Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $8.13 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Pathstone Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 231.0% in the fourth quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,154,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $82.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.32 and its 200-day moving average is $101.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $105.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

