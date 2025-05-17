Sagefield Capital LP Sells 4,538 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sagefield Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the period. Sagefield Capital LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $101.20 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $149.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.63%.

Several equities analysts have commented on UPS shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Galvan Research decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

