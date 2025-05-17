Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Holdings Lifted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,022 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $20,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 308.8% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 262.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.74.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $106.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $107.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.80, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 67,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $7,086,124.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,808 shares in the company, valued at $23,764,033.92. This represents a 22.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $458,904.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,592.37. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,820 shares of company stock worth $27,406,958 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

