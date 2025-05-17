Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Takes $307,000 Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,429.12 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $578.56 and a 1-year high of $1,769.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,303.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,320.81. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 72.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.27 by ($0.03). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.23% and a net margin of 64.32%. The company had revenue of $195.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.00 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 32.02%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Pacific Land

In other Texas Pacific Land news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,271.52, for a total transaction of $1,462,248.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,227.36. This represents a 45.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chris Steddum sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.99, for a total transaction of $281,193.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,592.98. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 113 shares of company stock worth $148,385 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

See Also

