Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $15,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $590,279,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $577,012,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $279,159,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,077,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $227,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COF. Bank of America upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $207.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. BTIG Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.73.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:COF opened at $197.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $210.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.15%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

