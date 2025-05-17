Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $30.94 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 104,268 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $30,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Amgen by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $272.41 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The company has a market capitalization of $146.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.18.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP David M. Reese sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.22, for a total transaction of $2,554,239.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,147 shares in the company, valued at $18,222,743.34. This trade represents a 12.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

