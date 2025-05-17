Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $32.44 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,152,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,620 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $32,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 38,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 21,596 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $3,049,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,744,000 after purchasing an additional 230,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

WY stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.15. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average of $29.05.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.00%.

Weyerhaeuser announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

