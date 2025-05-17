Sandia Investment Management LP Purchases 4,000 Shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Sandia Investment Management LP lifted its position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP’s holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 4,090,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,735,000 after acquiring an additional 27,670 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 4th quarter worth about $555,000. Commons Capital LLC purchased a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Trading Up 4.4%

BWMX stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.27. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $17.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.2463 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.57%.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer selling company in the United Staes and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Home Organization Products; and Beauty and Personal Care Products. The Home Organization Products segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; wellness; and technology and mobility.

