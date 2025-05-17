Sandia Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASPN. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 333.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 71,024 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 82,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASPN shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.11.

NYSE ASPN opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $523.42 million, a PE ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $33.15.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.75 million. Aspen Aerogels had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Aspen Aerogels’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Donald R. Young bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $107,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,947,079.60. This trade represents a 3.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

