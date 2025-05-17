Sender Co & Partners Inc. Takes $2.20 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.0% of Sender Co & Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 32,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. R.H. Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,830,000. Burney Co. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 99,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 204,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,963,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $108.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.85. The company has a market cap of $466.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

