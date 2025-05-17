Sentinus LLC Has $828,000 Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Sentinus LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. Sentinus LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 115,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,551,000 after buying an additional 59,880 shares in the last quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 59,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 23,089 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 56,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 22,882 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,332,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,856,000 after buying an additional 93,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,394,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,343,000 after buying an additional 105,651 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.58 and a 200-day moving average of $91.57. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.29 and a 52-week high of $91.83.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

