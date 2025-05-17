Sender Co & Partners Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sender Co & Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.5% of Sender Co & Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sender Co & Partners Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Sentinus LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,910 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 400.9% in the 4th quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sig Brokerage LP acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. HSBC upgraded Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KGI Securities upgraded Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.32.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE HD opened at $380.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $378.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.66%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.