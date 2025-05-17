CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Purchased by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 427.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,741,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,462,455 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in CAE were worth $171,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in CAE by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 51,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of CAE by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 51,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 32,913 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,771,000. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd raised its stake in shares of CAE by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 23,994,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $606,697,000 after buying an additional 1,702,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 532,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after buying an additional 201,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $27.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $886.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAE. StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CAE from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on CAE from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

