Sentinus LLC Sells 70,351 Shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Sentinus LLC reduced its position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Free Report) by 79.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,351 shares during the quarter. Sentinus LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 26,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,039,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,508,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the period.

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $36.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.24.

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

