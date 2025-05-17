42,505 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by Sender Co & Partners Inc.

Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 42,505 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $37.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $94.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Intel’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

