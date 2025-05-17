Systematic Financial Management LP Trims Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,651 shares during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA accounts for 1.3% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $50,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $217,771,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,523,000 after buying an additional 250,085 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 824.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 233,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,985,000 after purchasing an additional 208,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 307.2% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 205,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,239,000 after acquiring an additional 155,204 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,800 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.10, for a total value of $784,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,619.60. The trade was a 19.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total transaction of $5,876,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,473 shares in the company, valued at $22,317,532.03. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $14,642,235. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $472.90 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.93 and a twelve month high of $553.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $370.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.95.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.09. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 10.80%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIX shares. Sidoti raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.60.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

