Scientech Research LLC Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPG. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in TPG by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in TPG by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in TPG by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, General Counsel Bradford Berenson sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $125,550.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 290,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,553,683.64. This trade represents a 0.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 69.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on TPG
TPG Stock Performance
TPG stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average of $58.10. TPG Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.52 and a 52 week high of $72.98.
TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $476.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.75 million. TPG had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.67%. TPG’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TPG Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. TPG’s payout ratio is currently -496.97%.
About TPG
TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TPG
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Build a Complete Bond Portfolio With These 4 ETFs
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 05/12 – 05/16
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Plug Power: Is Q1 Noise An Opportunity for Accumulation?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.