Scientech Research LLC Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPG. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in TPG by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in TPG by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in TPG by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Bradford Berenson sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $125,550.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 290,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,553,683.64. This trade represents a 0.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 69.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of TPG in a research report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TPG from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TPG from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of TPG from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of TPG from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.08.

TPG Stock Performance

TPG stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average of $58.10. TPG Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.52 and a 52 week high of $72.98.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $476.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.75 million. TPG had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.67%. TPG’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. TPG’s payout ratio is currently -496.97%.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

